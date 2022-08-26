Overview of Dr. Christopher Donaldson, MD

Dr. Christopher Donaldson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lithia, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Donaldson works at Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay in Lithia, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL, Winter Haven, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Shoulder Dislocation and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.