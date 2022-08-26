Dr. Christopher Donaldson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaldson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Donaldson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Donaldson, MD
Dr. Christopher Donaldson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lithia, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Donaldson works at
Dr. Donaldson's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay13837 Circa Crossing Dr, Lithia, FL 33547 Directions (813) 684-2663
-
2
Orthopaedic Medical Group - Plant City420 N Plant Ave, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 684-2663
-
3
Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay PA100 AVENUE I NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (813) 684-2663
-
4
Brandon Open Mri615 Vonderburg Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donaldson?
Dr. Donaldson was recommended by my regular care giver because I have extreme arthritis in both shoulders. I had already had physical therapy and was taking drugs for the pain. I was ready for whatever was next. Dr. Donaldson was very informative as was everyone I encountered in the FishHawk facility - exray technician and aides. Thus far my pain has decreased significantly and I hope to visit this facility again if need be.
About Dr. Christopher Donaldson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1609910157
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- University Of Maryland Medical Systems
- Penn State University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donaldson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donaldson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donaldson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donaldson works at
Dr. Donaldson has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Shoulder Dislocation and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donaldson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaldson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaldson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donaldson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donaldson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.