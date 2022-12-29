Dr. Christopher Dowdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Dowdy, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Dowdy, MD
Dr. Christopher Dowdy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.
Dr. Dowdy works at
Dr. Dowdy's Office Locations
Christopher P. Dowdy M.d. P.A.3070 College St Ste 207, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 833-5790
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to your concerns and treats you with respect. Some people don’t like him because he’s honest. He calls it how he sees it. Personally, I respect that. I’d rather someone be honest with them than not tell me the whole truth. He’s very caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable. Highly highly recommend Dowdy! Best OBGYN in our area!
About Dr. Christopher Dowdy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dowdy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dowdy has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowdy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.