Dr. Christopher Downing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Downing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Downing, MD is a Dermatologist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Downing works at
Locations
-
1
Cypress Dermatology LLC27700 Highway 290 Ste 490, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 240-4313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Downing?
Very thorough and professional. I have a complex medical history and he took that seriously.
About Dr. Christopher Downing, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1780939405
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University|Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center|University of Texas at Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downing accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downing works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Downing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.