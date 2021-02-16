Dr. Christopher Droogan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Droogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Droogan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Droogan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3809 West Chester Pike Ste 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (484) 476-1000
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable patient friendly doctor. I recommend him for any one who needs a cardiology specialist.
About Dr. Christopher Droogan, DO
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Droogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Droogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Droogan has seen patients for Hypotension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Droogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Droogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Droogan.
