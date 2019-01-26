Dr. Christopher Dru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Dru, MD
Dr. Christopher Dru, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
The Urology Center of Colorado2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 963-0120
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Dru performed DaVinci Prostate removal due to cancer in December of 2018. The surgery went great. His follow up and accessibility was incredible. He truly cares about his patients well being. Highly recommend Dr. Dru and the Urology Center of Colorado!
About Dr. Christopher Dru, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Urology
