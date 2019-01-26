Overview of Dr. Christopher Dru, MD

Dr. Christopher Dru, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Dru works at The Urology Center of Colorado in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.