Dr. Christopher Ducoin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ducoin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ducoin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ducoin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Ducoin works at
Locations
-
1
TGH + USF Health Bariatric Center5 Tampa General Cir Ste 410, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7473Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
University of South Florida - Esophageal Surgery2 Tampa General Cir # 33, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-3651
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ducoin?
I don’t even know how or where to start with this review! First of all 5 stars are not enough! If I could give him a million, he earned every single one! Dr. Ducoin saved my life! I can’t begin to count the doctors that attempted to help, flat out said they couldn’t help & then those that said I should live with the pain or it was in my head! My surgery was 01/06/2023 & I still break down in tears. My problem has been going on for years, the last 7 being the worse. The last 2 years I have been unable to eat & could only sip when I drank anything. I was in constant pain, my quality of life was nonexistent. Believing I had a hernia I was referred to Dr. Ducoin. I am not going to slam my last surgeon on here because this is not a review of him, but my hero, Dr. Ducoin. I know Dr. Ducoin didn’t want to do this surgery because of ALL the risks & there were a ton. I knew the morning of surgery that I might be saying goodbye to those I love, but I also knew I was no longer living. Dr. Ducoin explained everything, even things I didn’t want to know, but he did it with compassion, concern. He, also, insisted on informing my family members of the risks. He asked to make sure I had a health care surrogate, my affairs were in order, my decisions made. I went in knowing that I might not make it & if I did my life might be totally different! My surgery was not only a success but better than any of us expected! I am 10 days post-op and feel better than I have in years! And, no it was not done laparoscopically, I have a big ole belly full of staples, but I feel great! This marvelous doctor saved my life, in a firm, informed & compassionate way! If you are looking for a GREAT doctor with a FABULOUS bedside manner, that CARES not only about the patient but the patient’s family, this is your doctor! I also have to commend everyone in his office! They are AMAZING! I have no complaints, not one! This doctor & his staff did what over 20 highly rated doctors, in Tampa Bay, couldn’t or wouldn’t do! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for letting this wife, mother, Gammie, hug her loved ones for years to come! Barbara (Jones) Keplinger
About Dr. Christopher Ducoin, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1801025648
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ducoin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ducoin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ducoin works at
Dr. Ducoin has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ducoin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducoin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducoin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ducoin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ducoin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.