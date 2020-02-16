Overview of Dr. Christopher Dugan, DPM

Dr. Christopher Dugan, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.



Dr. Dugan works at BELLEVILLE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Belleville, IL with other offices in O Fallon, IL, Columbia, IL and Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.