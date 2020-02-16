See All Podiatric Surgeons in Belleville, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Dugan, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Belleville, IL
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Dugan, DPM

Dr. Christopher Dugan, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

Dr. Dugan works at BELLEVILLE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Belleville, IL with other offices in O Fallon, IL, Columbia, IL and Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dugan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Belleville Memorial Hospital
    4500 Memorial Dr, Belleville, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 271-9191
  2. 2
    O'Fallon Office
    793 Sunset Blvd, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-5700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Columbia Office
    122 Veterans Pkwy, Columbia, IL 62236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-5700
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Maryville Office
    2133 Vadalabene Dr Ste 5, Maryville, IL 62062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-5700
  5. 5
    Associated Foot Surgeons
    2900 Frank Scott Pkwy W Ste 900, Belleville, IL 62223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-5700
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Dugan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639146921
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
