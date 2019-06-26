Overview of Dr. Christopher Durham, MD

Dr. Christopher Durham, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America.



Dr. Durham works at Pasadena Vascular Direct LLC in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.