Dr. Christopher Durham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Durham, MD
Dr. Christopher Durham, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America.
Dr. Durham works at
Dr. Durham's Office Locations
Pasadena Vascular Direct LLC4301 Vista Rd Ste 109, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (832) 947-4783
Hospital Affiliations
- Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two surgeries at his hand, he has a bedside manner that would shame other doctors. He is friendly; and has eased me fears about the post- op recover. Dr. Durham has a friendly staff that seem to enjoy working with him as well as with the patients, so far I'm very please to be in his care.
About Dr. Christopher Durham, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1699979419
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas A&M University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durham accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durham has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Durham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.