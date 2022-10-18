Dr. Christopher Dwyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Dwyer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Colleyville4201 Brown Trl Ste 104, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (682) 217-2102
Bedford - Texas Health HEB1305 Airport Fwy Ste 101, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (682) 217-2102
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Friendly staff! Dr. Dwyer is very patient explains things in detail. Humorous and made me feel extremely comfortable! I would refer him to everyone I know.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538456561
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Dwyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwyer has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dwyer speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwyer.
