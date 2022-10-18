Overview

Dr. Christopher Dwyer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Dwyer works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Colleyville, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.