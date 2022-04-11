Dr. Christopher Dyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Dyer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Dyer, DO
Dr. Christopher Dyer, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Dyer's Office Locations
Texas Pain Institute - Fort Worth1000 Lipscomb St Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 348-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After being in pain almost 3 years; 24/7 and seeing numerous specialists with not solution, Dr. Dyer is the only one that has really listened to me and has tried several procedures to narrow down to the true hidden problem and a solution that works. I highly recommend Dr. Dyer.
About Dr. Christopher Dyer, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyer has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.