Overview

Dr. Christopher Earnhardt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minden, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Minden Medical Center.



Dr. Earnhardt works at Minden Medical Center in Minden, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.