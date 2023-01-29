Overview of Dr. Christopher Eckland, DO

Dr. Christopher Eckland, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paola, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami County Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Eckland works at Sano Orthopedics in Paola, KS with other offices in Garnett, KS and Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.