Dr. Christopher Eckland, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paola, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami County Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Miami County Mental Health Center505 S Hospital Dr, Paola, KS 66071 Directions (816) 525-2840Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Anderson County Hospital421 S Maple St, Garnett, KS 66032 Directions (816) 525-2840
Sano Orthopedics4940 W 137th St Ste B, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (816) 525-2840Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Miami County Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Eckland performed total reverse shoulder replacement on my right shoulder. I am so amazed at the total lack of pain after only 2 weeks. My range of motion has also Improved in such a short time. I would recommend him to everyone I know.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Eckland has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eckland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
