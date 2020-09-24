See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Christopher Edelmann, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (11)
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Edelmann, MD

Dr. Christopher Edelmann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Edelmann works at The Children's Medical Group of Greenwich PC in Greenwich, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edelmann's Office Locations

    The Children's Medical Group of Greenwich PC
    42 Sherwood PL, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-0502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 24, 2020
I would recommend Dr. Christopher Edelmann without hesitation or reservation. He has literally saved my life more than once. His diagnostic skills are extraordinary and his compassion is great. He has been my Primary Care Physician for 30 years.
Nicholas P. Schiavone — Sep 24, 2020
About Dr. Christopher Edelmann, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902956121
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edelmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Edelmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Edelmann works at The Children's Medical Group of Greenwich PC in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Edelmann’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelmann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

