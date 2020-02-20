Overview of Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD

Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Edwards works at Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.