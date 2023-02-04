See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Christopher Ellingson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Ellingson, MD

Dr. Christopher Ellingson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Ellingson works at OrthoVirginia in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ellingson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Beach
    1717 Will O Wisp Dr Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 422-8476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Scheduled an appointment with Dr Ellingson concerning knee pain I was having. Was able to schedule the appointment easily and was seen 3 days later. X-rays were taken then viewed by Dr Ellingson prior to meeting him. Virtually no wait between X-ray and exam. Dr was very personable and listened to my symptoms and answered all questions. I found him to be professional with a welcoming personality. I have already scheduled a follow up with after my MRI.
    Steve H — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Ellingson, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Ellingson, MD

    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Ellingson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellingson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellingson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellingson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellingson works at OrthoVirginia in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ellingson’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellingson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellingson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellingson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellingson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

