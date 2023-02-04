Dr. Christopher Ellingson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellingson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ellingson, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Ellingson, MD
Dr. Christopher Ellingson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Ellingson's Office Locations
Virginia Beach1717 Will O Wisp Dr Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 422-8476
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Scheduled an appointment with Dr Ellingson concerning knee pain I was having. Was able to schedule the appointment easily and was seen 3 days later. X-rays were taken then viewed by Dr Ellingson prior to meeting him. Virtually no wait between X-ray and exam. Dr was very personable and listened to my symptoms and answered all questions. I found him to be professional with a welcoming personality. I have already scheduled a follow up with after my MRI.
About Dr. Christopher Ellingson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1417926585
Education & Certifications
- Minnesota Sports Med
- Bone and Joint / Sports Med Institute Naval Med Center Portsmouth
- Naval Aerospace Med Institute
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Augustana College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
