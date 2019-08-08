Dr. Christopher Elliott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Elliott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Elliott, MD
Dr. Christopher Elliott, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott's Office Locations
- 1 751 S Bascom Ave Bldg Q, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 793-2560
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elliott?
He was very pleasant, seemed very knowledgeable and up to date on the latest treatments, was very open, and paid close attention to my concerns. He provided me with a number of options to consider for treatment after doing some tests. One of the medications he prescribed at first was quite expensive and not covered very well by my insurance because it was relatively new, so he prescribed an older alternative. He even suggested where I could go to get another of my prescriptions since my insurance would be unlikely to cover it at all. Typical delay in getting an appointment with a specialist--I forget exactly, but it was at least a month. Otherwise, I highly recommend Dr. Elliott!
About Dr. Christopher Elliott, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1609063262
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliott has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elliott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.