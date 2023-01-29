Dr. Christopher Emond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Emond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Emond, MD
Dr. Christopher Emond, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Emond's Office Locations
Tri-state Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Inc5900 Corporate Dr Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 369-4000Saturday8:30am - 11:00am
Tri-state Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine400 Northpointe Cir Ste 101, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Directions (724) 776-2488Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 6:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00am
Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Inc300 Chapel Harbor Dr Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 696-0300Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Tri-state Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine4955 Steubenville Pike Ste 120, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (412) 787-7582Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment was made quickly, within a week. Dr Edmond was very understanding and easy to talk to. I appreciated his diagnosis.
About Dr. Christopher Emond, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emond has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Emond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.