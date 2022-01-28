See All Ophthalmologists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Christopher Engelman, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Engelman, MD

Dr. Christopher Engelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Engelman works at Spectrum Eye Physicians in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Engelman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Eye Physicians
    431 Monterey Ave Ste 3, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 413-0996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Engleman for a while now and can say that every time I have an appointment, I feel safe and privileged to be one of his patients. I am 72 years old and due to a surgery that Dr. Engleman performed on my eyes, I see better now than I have ever seen in my entire life. The office is kind and caring and the professionalism and knowledge is unsurpassed. I have referred all of my family and friends because I know that they are in good hands with Dr. Engleman. Thank you.
    Angelo S. — Jan 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Engelman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Engelman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Engelman to family and friends

    Dr. Engelman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Engelman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Engelman, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Engelman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1093778326
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Engelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engelman works at Spectrum Eye Physicians in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Engelman’s profile.

    Dr. Engelman has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Engelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

