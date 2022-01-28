Dr. Christopher Engelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Engelman, MD
Dr. Christopher Engelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Spectrum Eye Physicians431 Monterey Ave Ste 3, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Directions (408) 413-0996
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been going to Dr. Engleman for a while now and can say that every time I have an appointment, I feel safe and privileged to be one of his patients. I am 72 years old and due to a surgery that Dr. Engleman performed on my eyes, I see better now than I have ever seen in my entire life. The office is kind and caring and the professionalism and knowledge is unsurpassed. I have referred all of my family and friends because I know that they are in good hands with Dr. Engleman. Thank you.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1093778326
- University Of California
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
