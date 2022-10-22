Overview of Dr. Christopher English, MD

Dr. Christopher English, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. English works at Mountain Orthopedics - Layton in Layton, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.