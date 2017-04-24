Overview

Dr. Christopher Epling, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.



Dr. Epling works at Kentucky Heart Institute in Ashland, KY with other offices in Grayson, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.