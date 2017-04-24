Dr. Christopher Epling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Epling, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Epling, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.
Dr. Epling works at
Locations
-
1
Kings Daughters Medical Specialties Cardiology613 23rd St Ste 230, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-4745
- 2 609 N Carol Malone Blvd Ste 10, Grayson, KY 41143 Directions (606) 408-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Epling has been my doctor and my husbands Dr for over 10 years. We have the utmost confidence in his abilities and integrity. He has a gift of making the complex understandable and a very caring manner.
About Dr. Christopher Epling, DO
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1649269101
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epling works at
Dr. Epling has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Epling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.