Dr. Christopher Espinoza-Ervin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Espinoza-Ervin works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies.