Dr. Christopher Estel, MD
Dr. Christopher Estel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 496-9804
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/8th Avenue4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 496-9797
Hospital Affiliations
HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
My first impression of Dr. Estel is also Pleasant, Professional & Skilled. Today 8/5/2021, my first visit I'll give him 5 stars. Time will tell. B.H.O.
Interventional Cardiology
English
University Of Florida College Of Medicine
University Of Florida College Of Medicine
West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Estel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Estel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Estel works at
Dr. Estel has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Estel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
