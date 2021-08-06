Overview of Dr. Christopher Estel, MD

Dr. Christopher Estel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Estel works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.