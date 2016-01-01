Dr. Christopher Eswar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eswar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Eswar, MD
Dr. Christopher Eswar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Eswar works at
NYU Kips Bay Gynecology419 Park Ave S Rm 1305, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 545-5400
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Arizona Medical Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare

- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1598907008
Dr. Eswar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eswar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eswar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Eswar has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eswar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eswar speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eswar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eswar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eswar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eswar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.