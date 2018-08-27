Dr. Christopher Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Evans, MD
Dr. Christopher Evans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
-
1
UC Davis Medical Group Urology4860 Y St Ste 2200, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
After a long search we found Dr. Evans who performed a robot assisted prostatectomy for my husband. He is Professor & Chair of Urology and president of the Society of Urologic Oncologists. As surgeons ourselves, we know experience plays a huge part in outcomes especially with urological surgery. We felt more than fortunate to have identified this caring, supremely qualified, skillful surgeon. From our experience, Dr. Evans is as good as it gets… there are no better or more capable hands.
About Dr. Christopher Evans, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1356326060
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.