Overview of Dr. Christopher Evans, MD

Dr. Christopher Evans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at UC Davis Medical Group Urology in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.