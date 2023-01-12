See All General Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Evanson, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (89)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Evanson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.

Dr. Evanson works at Ascension Medical Group Meridian Surgery in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Pyloric Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Meridian Surgery
    13430 N Meridian St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 582-8810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Years ago I went to look into bariatric surgery and wasn't really liking what the Dr was saying during the class it scared me. Over er a year ago I decided to give it another try and went to a class with Dr. Evanson and that was life changing. After listening to all the details and questions he answered I knew right then and there I was ready to get surgery! Dr. Evanson has such a great spirit and tells you like it is. He has helped change my life forever!! He goes above and beyond knowing the true medical issue each patient has so the surgery will be successful for them. Also helped me realize all these years I have been having tailbone issues was just due to how I was sitting and needed to have better posture and what a difference its made sitting up more. I wish all bariatric patients had the opportunity to experience Dr. Evanson he is truly one of the best surgeons in the country! So if you are wanting weightloss surgery Dr. E is your guy!
    Karen Meadows — Jan 12, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Evanson, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Evanson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124058045
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University School Of Biomedical Engineering
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Evanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evanson works at Ascension Medical Group Meridian Surgery in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Evanson’s profile.

    Dr. Evanson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Pyloric Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Evanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

