Dr. Christopher Evanson, MD
Dr. Christopher Evanson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.
Ascension Medical Group Meridian Surgery13430 N Meridian St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8810
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
Years ago I went to look into bariatric surgery and wasn't really liking what the Dr was saying during the class it scared me. Over er a year ago I decided to give it another try and went to a class with Dr. Evanson and that was life changing. After listening to all the details and questions he answered I knew right then and there I was ready to get surgery! Dr. Evanson has such a great spirit and tells you like it is. He has helped change my life forever!! He goes above and beyond knowing the true medical issue each patient has so the surgery will be successful for them. Also helped me realize all these years I have been having tailbone issues was just due to how I was sitting and needed to have better posture and what a difference its made sitting up more. I wish all bariatric patients had the opportunity to experience Dr. Evanson he is truly one of the best surgeons in the country! So if you are wanting weightloss surgery Dr. E is your guy!
About Dr. Christopher Evanson, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- Indiana University School Of Medicine General Surgery
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue University School Of Biomedical Engineering
- General Surgery
