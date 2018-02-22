Dr. Christopher Ewanowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewanowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ewanowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ewanowski, MD is a Dermatologist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
1
Suncoast Skin Solutions Inc4651 VAN DYKE RD, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 321-1786Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Suncoast Skin Solutions429 2nd St Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-7558Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pm
3
The Villages8564 E County Road 466 Ste 206, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 593-9705
4
Suncoast Skin Solutions11200 Seminole Blvd Ste 205, Largo, FL 33778 Directions (727) 820-1786Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday7:30am - 3:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
5
Bardmoor8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 360, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 393-4900
6
Daytona655 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 258-8722
7
Brooksville12900 Cortez Blvd Ste 205, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-1117
8
Riverview13007 Summerfield Square Dr Ste 202E, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 685-0306
9
St. Pete6499 38th Ave N Ste B2, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 347-6635
10
Suncoast Skin Solutions13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 306, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 321-6786Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
11
542423 Brunello Trce, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 321-1786
12
Brandon Mohs500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 202E, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 436-3320
13
Frederick R. Behringer Jr MD PA2611 SE 17th St Ste B, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 629-8881
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Martin Burke from Dr. Ewanowski's office. He and the nurse were absolutely wonderful. The front office was run smoothly and efficiently. I was in and out in less than an hour. I feel like I had a thorough exam and several problems were taken care of and a scraping done and sent out for testing. They all made me feel extremely comfortable and well cared for. As a native Floridian I really should have come in sooner to just have a baseline check. One of my best medical experiences ever.
About Dr. Christopher Ewanowski, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Georgetown University
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- U of South Florida
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ewanowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ewanowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ewanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ewanowski has seen patients for Birthmark, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewanowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ewanowski speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewanowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewanowski.
