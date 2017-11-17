See All Plastic Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Christopher Ewart, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Ewart, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Ewart, MD

Dr. Christopher Ewart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Ewart works at Augusta Plastic Surgery Assocs in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Carlin, MD
Dr. Charles Carlin, MD
4.5 (17)
View Profile
Dr. J Rich, MD
Dr. J Rich, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile

Dr. Ewart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta Plastic Surgery Assocs
    1348 Walton Way Ste 6300, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 724-5611
  2. 2
    Augusta Plastic Surgery Center
    569 Furys Ferry Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 724-5611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ewart?

    Nov 17, 2017
    He is awesome. From the first visit to follow up, he listens to your wants and tells you what he thinks. I had a breast reduction at 60 years old and I now have perky breasts instead of sagging. Went from a 44DD to 38C. Very little discomfort. Best decision I’ve made about my body. Don’t have to wear a bra if I don’t want to!! Do it and you will not regret it. Jenny Caldwell
    Jenny Caldwell in Augusta, GA — Nov 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Ewart, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Ewart, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ewart to family and friends

    Dr. Ewart's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ewart

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Ewart, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Ewart, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356323802
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Ewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ewart works at Augusta Plastic Surgery Assocs in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ewart’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Ewart, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.