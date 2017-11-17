Dr. Christopher Ewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ewart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER.
Augusta Plastic Surgery Assocs1348 Walton Way Ste 6300, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-5611
Augusta Plastic Surgery Center569 Furys Ferry Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 724-5611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is awesome. From the first visit to follow up, he listens to your wants and tells you what he thinks. I had a breast reduction at 60 years old and I now have perky breasts instead of sagging. Went from a 44DD to 38C. Very little discomfort. Best decision I’ve made about my body. Don’t have to wear a bra if I don’t want to!! Do it and you will not regret it. Jenny Caldwell
- LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Ewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.