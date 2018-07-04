Dr. Fabian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Fabian, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Fabian, MD
Dr. Christopher Fabian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Fabian works at
Dr. Fabian's Office Locations
Monmouth Medical Center Inc300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 923-6909Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor who knows his stuff. Kind hearted too.
About Dr. Christopher Fabian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabian has seen patients for Antisocial Personality Disorder, Personality Disorders and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabian.
