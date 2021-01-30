Dr. Christopher Fabricant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabricant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fabricant, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Fabricant, MD
Dr. Christopher Fabricant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Fabricant's Office Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Urogynecology, Neptune19 Davis Ave # 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-4142
-
2
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Urogynecology, Neptune19 Davis Ave # 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-3797
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Fabricant on my own after reading reviews and feeling defeated over the pain and no answers from my other doctors. I am so happy I did!! I felt listened to and taken seriously and Dr. Fabricant made me feel at ease before and after surgery. My pain is gone. So happy and hope this review helps someone else to get his opinion if you also feel like you are not getting answers to your issues! He is very thorough and knowledgeable. Best decision to get his opinion!
About Dr. Christopher Fabricant, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1275502072
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Stony Brook
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabricant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabricant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabricant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabricant has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabricant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabricant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabricant.
