Overview of Dr. Christopher Fabricant, MD

Dr. Christopher Fabricant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Fabricant works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.