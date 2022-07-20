Dr. Christopher Fanta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fanta, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Fanta, MD
Dr. Christopher Fanta, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with Peter Bent Brigham Hospital, Fellow:Pulmonary
Dr. Fanta's Office Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Lung Center15 Francis St # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (844) 294-5864
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Pulmonary Clinic1153 Centre St Ste 4G, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fanta is a fantastic pulmonologist. He is knowledgeable, professional, kind, and compassionate. He will do anything he can for his patients. He has answered every question I've ever asked and he consistently prioritizes patient care over hospital politics. I am very lucky to be his patient.
About Dr. Christopher Fanta, MD
- Pulmonology
- English
- 1144267733
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Peter Bent Brigham Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
