Overview of Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD

Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Farrell works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Specialists of Metropolitan Washington in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Baker’s Cyst and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.