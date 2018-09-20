Overview

Dr. Christopher Faux, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Faux works at Desert Oasis Healthcare Immediate Care-Palm Springs in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.