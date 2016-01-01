Dr. Christopher Fecarotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fecarotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fecarotta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Fecarotta, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1220 S Higley Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 542-9849
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 607-1686
Phoenix Children's Medical Group2045 S Vineyard Ste 137 Bldg 3, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 542-9851
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Wills Eye Hosp/Thomas Jefferson U
- St. Joseph's Hospital & Health Science Center|St. Joseph's Hospital &amp; Health Science Center
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fecarotta has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fecarotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
