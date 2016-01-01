See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Christopher Fecarotta, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Fecarotta, MD

Dr. Christopher Fecarotta, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Fecarotta works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fecarotta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1220 S Higley Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 542-9849
  2. 2
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 607-1686
  3. 3
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    2045 S Vineyard Ste 137 Bldg 3, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 542-9851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cataract Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Christopher Fecarotta, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003072018
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hosp/Thomas Jefferson U
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Joseph's Hospital &amp; Health Science Center|St. Joseph's Hospital &amp;amp; Health Science Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
