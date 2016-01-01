Overview of Dr. Christopher Fecarotta, MD

Dr. Christopher Fecarotta, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Fecarotta works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.