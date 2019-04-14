Overview of Dr. Christopher Federico, MD

Dr. Christopher Federico, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Tulane University School of Medicine



Dr. Federico works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Preston Highway in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.