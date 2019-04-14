Dr. Christopher Federico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Federico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Federico, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Federico, MD
Dr. Christopher Federico, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Tulane University School of Medicine
Dr. Federico works at
Dr. Federico's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Preston Highway950 Breckenridge Lane Suite 200, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Preston Highway6208 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thirty three weeks pregnant with my first and a host of prior medical issues, fertility struggles, and advanced maternal age so I was naturally worried about everything. Dr. Federico has made me feel at ease thus far and answered endless questions and concerns. Everything has gone smoothly and I’m worried still but I feel like I am in very capable hands. I’ve even had direct messages from him and not always his MA which is completely unexpected and reassuring. Trustworthy and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Christopher Federico, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881861433
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Federico has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Federico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Federico using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Federico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Federico works at
Dr. Federico has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Federico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Federico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Federico.
