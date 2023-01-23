Dr. Christopher Fellows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fellows, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Fellows, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center, Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus, Multicare Covington Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
I live in Juneau, Alaska and was referred to Dr Fellows by my primary physician, Dr Kate Peimann, for the my PSVT. My preop appointment was by phone and Dr Fellows was precise and very helpful in answering my questions about my possible cardiac ablation. As the Cardiac Coordinator at Bartlett Regional hospital, I was having pertinent questions that he answered and I felt comfortable going ahead with the procedure. He took me under his care when a came down to Seattle a month later and had the procedure lasting an hour, although his team member who was excellent informed me it may be 3 hours. The procedure was done in a timely manner and by an excellent team! I felt very comfortable before, during and after the procedure! I was in post op for 2-3 hours and his team continued to explain everything in a very understanding way and my care in postoperative was exceptional.…Dr Fellows and I had a postop phone call when I was back in Juneau. I have had NO PSVT since and it has been 2 months
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
