Overview of Dr. Christopher Fellows, MD

Dr. Christopher Fellows, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center, Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus, Multicare Covington Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Fellows works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.