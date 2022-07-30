Dr. Christopher Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Fernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
Associates in Digestive Health - Cape Coral625 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 772-3636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Associates in Digestive Health - Fort Myers13051 University Dr Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-3636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was fantastic. There was only a brief wait in the lobby, the doctor was prompt, and moved his own schedule around to accommodate my need for some screening next week.
About Dr. Christopher Fernandez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306109939
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- University Of Michigan Health System|University Of Michigan Program
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
