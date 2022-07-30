Overview

Dr. Christopher Fernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at Associates in Digestive Health - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.