Dr. Christopher Ferrante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ferrante, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Ferrante, MD
Dr. Christopher Ferrante, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Dr. Ferrante works at
Dr. Ferrante's Office Locations
-
1
Coordinated Health3100 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 861-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferrante?
Dr. Ferrante was recommended to me three years ago by another well-respected Orthopedic Surgeon. I am grateful to have Dr. Ferrante as my doctor. He's a brainiac when it comes to thorough, complete transfer of information to me as his patient. Performed hip replacement three years ago; gearing up for the other hip replacement soon. Is presently assisting me with a knee problem. Highly, highly recommend this gem of a professional. LVHN is very fortunate to have him on staff.
About Dr. Christopher Ferrante, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013904416
Education & Certifications
- U PA Hosp
- Rw Johnson Hosp
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrante has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrante works at
Dr. Ferrante has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.