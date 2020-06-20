See All Urologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Christopher Fetner, MD

Urology
3.6 (41)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Fetner, MD

Dr. Christopher Fetner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Fetner works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis, Bedwetting and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fetner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Clinics of North Texas - Medical City Hospital of Dallas Office
    7777 Forest Ln Ste A230, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-7765

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phimosis
Bedwetting
Circumcision
Phimosis
Bedwetting
Circumcision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Christopher Fetner, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801859285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Tex St.Paul Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Louis U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Fetner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fetner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fetner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fetner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fetner works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fetner’s profile.

    Dr. Fetner has seen patients for Phimosis, Bedwetting and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fetner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Fetner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fetner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fetner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fetner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

