Dr. Christopher Finley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Finley, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Finley, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Finley works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Fawcett Surgical Specialists - Englewood1861 Placida Rd Ste 203, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 271-9299
-
2
HCA Florida Fawcett Surgical Specialists - Suite 20421260 Olean Blvd Ste 204, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 263-8709Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finley?
For a long time, I would experience this crazy pain that was on and off. I met with other doctors who told me i had to lose weight, after losing more than 100 pounds motivated but the idea of being pain free i was still struggling and on the verge of giving up until i was recommended to try Finley, I had low hope but finley assured me that he could resolve this and he did insane, I'm trying to find anywhere his name is to give him the 5 stars he deserves because i've never been so grateful in my life, this is your DOCTOR he will SOLVE YOUR PROBLEM. don't give up!
About Dr. Christopher Finley, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1720414527
Education & Certifications
- AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Inspira Health Network
- Inspira Health Network
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finley works at
Dr. Finley has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Finley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.