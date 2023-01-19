See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Englewood, FL
Dr. Christopher Finley, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Christopher Finley, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.

Dr. Finley works at HCA Florida Fawcett Surgical Specialists - Englewood in Englewood, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HCA Florida Fawcett Surgical Specialists - Englewood
    1861 Placida Rd Ste 203, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 271-9299
    HCA Florida Fawcett Surgical Specialists - Suite 204
    21260 Olean Blvd Ste 204, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 263-8709
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 19, 2023
    For a long time, I would experience this crazy pain that was on and off. I met with other doctors who told me i had to lose weight, after losing more than 100 pounds motivated but the idea of being pain free i was still struggling and on the verge of giving up until i was recommended to try Finley, I had low hope but finley assured me that he could resolve this and he did insane, I'm trying to find anywhere his name is to give him the 5 stars he deserves because i've never been so grateful in my life, this is your DOCTOR he will SOLVE YOUR PROBLEM. don't give up!
    John Dorelien — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Christopher Finley, DO

    • Bariatric Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Finley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finley has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Finley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

