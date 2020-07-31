Dr. Christopher Finnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Finnell, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Finnell, MD
Dr. Christopher Finnell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Finnell's Office Locations
North Texas Surgical Group2945 SOUTHWEST PKWY, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Directions (940) 687-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is the second time I have been through hernia surgery with Dr. Finnell. Both times he has done a fantastic job. He was right there for me when I needed him! Great Doctor!
About Dr. Christopher Finnell, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- General Surgery
