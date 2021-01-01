Dr. Christopher Finnila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finnila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Finnila, MD
Dr. Christopher Finnila, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Finnila's Office Locations
AKA The Sunset Clinic1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Our family has been seeing Dr. Finnila for 13 + years. We highly recommend him as a physician and caring person.
About Dr. Christopher Finnila, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306823869
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Stanford University
Dr. Finnila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finnila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finnila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finnila speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Finnila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finnila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finnila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finnila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.