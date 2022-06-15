Overview

Dr. Christopher Foglia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Foglia works at Peter Chen D D S MS in Flushing, NY with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.