Dr. Christopher Foglia, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Foglia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Foglia works at Peter Chen D D S MS in Flushing, NY with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork Presbyterian Queens Hospital
    56 45 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 445-0220
  2. 2
    Department of Surgery
    5645 Main St # W-LL300, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 445-0220
  3. 3
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens
    7568 187th St # 22, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 297-3788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Jun 15, 2022
    Good day Dear Dr. Foglia, Just wanted to show our gratitude towards you and your entire surgical and office team. Who definitely are the best. We're really very lucky and thanks to almighty God that selected you as her surgeon. Hospital staying was excellent including the nurses service as well as security and other staff also. You sure has a great team and we've had a great experience through out the journey. I know we still have to go further more down the road. Also special thanks to Ms. Melody who I bothered a lot time to time. Again thanks to your entire team, and all the support are highly appreciated. May God bless you and your team members.
    Sharfat Ullah — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Foglia, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063433738
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Foglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foglia has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Foglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

