Dr. Christopher Fontenot, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Fontenot, MD
Dr. Christopher Fontenot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from LSU Sch Med, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Southern Urology120 Rue Louis Xiv Bldg 2, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 233-6665
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional & intelligent & excellent knowledge in his specialty. I felt that my questions & opinions were addressed in a very respectful way. His staff is extremely professional, friendly, & helpful.
About Dr. Christopher Fontenot, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1669492369
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Lsu/ochsner Program In Urol
- Lsu Charity Hospital La
- LSU Sch Med, New Orleans
- LSU
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Fontenot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontenot has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fontenot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontenot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontenot.
