Dr. Christopher Forthman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Forthman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists at Westminster844 Washington Rd Ste 102, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 296-6232
Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists1400 Front Ave Ste 100, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 296-6232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Curtis National Hand Specs3333 N Calvert St Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 235-5405
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I like Dr. Forthman and would recommend him.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Baylor University
Dr. Forthman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forthman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forthman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forthman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forthman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Forthman speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Forthman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forthman.
