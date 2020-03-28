Dr. Christopher Frandrup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frandrup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Frandrup, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Minnesota Med School Twin Cities Minneapolis Mn and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Allpria Healthcare - Pain Management1400 S Potomac St Ste 150, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 476-3421Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Allpria Healthcare - Pain Management1551 Professional Ln Unit 180, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (720) 476-3740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
I am a veteran and via outside community care program via the VA, I am truly in the best best of hands via Allpria Healthcare-Dr Frandrup! Him and his team are so well-organized and professional, along with such care/details, I am feeling the results in my pain management, barnone to others I have been assigned!
About Dr. Christopher Frandrup, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisc. Aff. Hospitals & Clinics
- Broadlawns Med Ctr
- University Of Minnesota Med School Twin Cities Minneapolis Mn
- Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
