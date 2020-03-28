Overview of Dr. Christopher Frandrup, MD

Dr. Christopher Frandrup, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Minnesota Med School Twin Cities Minneapolis Mn and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Frandrup works at Allpria Healthcare in Aurora, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.