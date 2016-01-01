Overview

Dr. Christopher Frank, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Frank works at OhioHealth Physician Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.