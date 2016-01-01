See All Cardiologists in Gahanna, OH
Dr. Christopher Frank, MD

Cardiology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Frank, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Frank works at OhioHealth Physician Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heartcare Inc
    765 N Hamilton Rd Ste 235, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 788-4390
  2. 2
    Mount Carmel East Hospital
    6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 234-6000
  3. 3
    Mount Carmel Cardiovascular Imaging Services Westerville
    477 Cooper Rd Ste 200, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 459-7676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Sick Sinus Syndrome
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Sinus Tachycardia
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Sinus Tachycardia

Sick Sinus Syndrome
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Sinus Tachycardia
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Long QT Syndrome
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Sinus Bradycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Ventricular Fibrillation
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy
Coarctation of the Aorta
Ebstein's Anomaly
Heart Block
Limb Swelling
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Unstable Angina
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Christopher Frank, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699942474
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine and The Texas Heart Institute (Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology)|New York Presbyterian Hospital (Columbia)
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frank has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

