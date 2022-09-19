Overview of Dr. Christopher Frankel, MD

Dr. Christopher Frankel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Frankel works at Nephrology/Hypertension Assocs in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Bensalem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Cramp, Gout and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.