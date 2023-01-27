Dr. Christopher Fundakowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fundakowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fundakowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Fundakowski, MD
Dr. Christopher Fundakowski, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt Med Ctr
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very professional. Calming
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt Med Ctr
- University Miami Leonard M Miller Sch Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Fundakowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fundakowski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fundakowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fundakowski has seen patients for Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fundakowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fundakowski speaks Spanish.
501 patients have reviewed Dr. Fundakowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fundakowski.
