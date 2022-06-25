See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Christopher Funderburk, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview of Dr. Christopher Funderburk, MD

Dr. Christopher Funderburk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Funderburk works at Neinstein Plastic Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Funderburk's Office Locations

    Neinstein Plastic Surgery
    4 W 58th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-0949

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 25, 2022
*PAH Coolscuplting revision* TT, lipo 360, MR and body contouring by the one and only Dr. Chris Funderburk. I was suffering from Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH), a side effect from the Coolsculpting procedure I had done years ago, just before my life began to change. Coolsculpting is a non-invasive body contouring treatment that most men and women choose because of the astounding final results. Long story short, I would need to have reconstructive surgery to remove the PAH. After extensive research and countless hours trying to find a surgeon who not only excelled in reconstructive surgery but was also knowledgable about PAH and its effects on your body and mind. Dr. Chris and the Neinstein Plastic Surgery team was hands down my best option. From the minute I talked to Dr. Chris I began to reclaim my life, I felt alive again. From our first conversation, I was confident that he was going to pull through for me. I felt like I knew him my whole life, and I was certain that God gave me a sense of relief and for the first time in a long time, I felt safe again. Dr. Chris reassured me that he could help me live again, and remove the PAH from my body. He gave me the HOPE I had been looking for and the FAITH I needed to trust him. I spent almost five years living with PAH, and with each passing day it was taking over more and more of my body. Dr. Chris gave me the confidence that he could not only give me my life back, but it was going to be better than before. I was lucky that I was able to find a surgeon who I could trust and who knew what I was experiencing and how to fix it. If you are one of those people who are afraid, or are just finding it hard to trust anyone, I assure you, Dr. Chris is your guy. He possesses the knowledge, the skill, the understanding and the confidence to help you feel like yourself again. He is there for you before the surgery, works his magic during the surgery and he is still there for you after the surgery. He helps you understand the changes that are going on in your body post surgery, the healing process, and the importance of patience in recovery. Dr. Chris’s timeline for my recovery has been spot on and everyday I am so thankful for finally finding someone who believed me, who gave me validation that I wasn’t crazy, unlike every other medical professional I saw in the last five years who dismissed me. I never once doubted my decision. I put my life in his hands and he helped me live again, and most of all, he gave my children back their mother. It all just felt right! I remember showing Dr. Chris photos of me before the Coolsculpting, and I asked him, “Do you think you can make me look like this again?” He replied with the upmost confidence, “I will get you looking better!” I knew right then, I was making the right decision. PAH is scary, it’s like a parasite that spreads slowly throughout your body and latches on and never lets go. You need a surgeon that knows everything there is to know about PAH, and knows how to reverse its negative effects on your body and your life. You need people who can finally answer the questions that have haunted you for so long. I can assure you that, Dr. Chris and the rest of the staff will give you just that. They each single handedly played a major role in making this experience go as smoothly as possible, and they are still doing just that. You will never feel alone again, you don’t just get a skillful surgeon, you get a family that truly cares, and that has made all the difference in the world. Dr. Chris's work is phenomenal, a true artist all the way down to the scar and even the bellybutton! He is very particular in his work and he gives anyone, no matter what procedure is, the up most confidence that we all deserve to have. He is gifted in every way possible. Dr. Chris not only helped me for my physical appearance, he also helped me mentally. The fact that Dr. Chris actually listened to my story and my concerns was very different from other doctors that I considered. Dr. Chris you saved me from myself and I will forever be grateful to him
Gina — Jun 25, 2022
About Dr. Christopher Funderburk, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English
  • 1518257484
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Funderburk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funderburk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Funderburk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Funderburk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Funderburk works at Neinstein Plastic Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Funderburk’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Funderburk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funderburk.

