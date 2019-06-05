Dr. Christopher Funk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Funk, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Funk, DPM
Dr. Christopher Funk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Funk works at
Dr. Funk's Office Locations
-
1
Desert Podiatric Medical Specialists2163 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 575-0800
-
2
Oro Valley Dermatology12460 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd Ste 110, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 575-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funk?
Dr. Funk is very conscientious. He is a great listener and provided interesting, helpful feedback to address my concerns. His staff was congenial and informative. There was zero wait time and the office was decorated nicely and kept very clean and sanitary. I would recommended Dr. Funk to all of my friends and family.
About Dr. Christopher Funk, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1720079528
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funk works at
Dr. Funk has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.