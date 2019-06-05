Overview of Dr. Christopher Funk, DPM

Dr. Christopher Funk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Funk works at Desert Podiatric Medical Specialists in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.